'Music by John Williams' celebrates the extraordinary legacy of the legendary composer

Watch the official trailer for 'Music by John Williams,' coming to Disney+ November 1

Watch the official trailer for "Music by John Williams," a documentary celebrating the extraordinary legacy of the legendary composer, coming to Disney+ November 1.

LOS ANGELES -- "Music by John Williams" offers an insightful look into the life and career of the legendary composer John Williams. The documentary comes from Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries, and Imagine Documentaries, and will premiere next month on Disney+.

With an illustrious, 70-year career composing some of the most beloved soundtracks in history, including "Jaws," "Star Wars," "Superman," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Jurassic Park," Williams has received 54 Oscar nominations and five wins.

The documentary explores Williams' remarkable impact on the film industry, as well as his prolific work creating music for the concert stage and his impact on pop culture.

In the official trailer, we see the likes of Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy and more.

"After he does music for my movie, I start to see my movie in his way," says Spielberg.

Williams' grandson, Ethan Gruska, thinks "people should see somebody who has worked, alone in a room, for 60-plus years. There's a lot of sacrifices, and I think that he expresses himself through music."

"Music for a musician is like breathing. It supports us, sustains us, gives us energy," Williams explains.

"Music by John Williams" is directed by award-winning filmmaker and best-selling author Laurent Bouzereau. The documentary is produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Laurent Bouzereau, with Markus Keith and Michael Rosenberg serving as executive producers.

The documentary will open the 38th AFI Fest October 23, and will have a limited theatrical release in New York, Los Angeles, and London on November 1.

"Music by John Williams" will be available to stream November 1 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.

