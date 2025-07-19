Mom of 3 says her family's belongings are locked in a truck in Katy after moving company vanished

A mother of three reached out to ABC13, frustrated after she says she hired a moving company that she says has now disappeared.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Everything they own is stuck in a moving truck!

That means she can't access her belongings, including medication for her child.

"I don't know what to do," the mother said. "I'm doing everything I can in my power correctly."

We're not using her name because she worries about her identity being stolen, but she and her three children are moving from Florida to Oklahoma.

She said she hired movers after seeing an ad on Craigslist.

She said she paid them $1,300 and says a driver came and packed up all their belongings in a Penske moving truck.

Then, as she waited in Florida, she and the driver both said that those with the company stopped responding.

"I ran out of gas, then I had parked the truck behind the hotel that I was staying at, and unfortunately, the truck got towed," the driver, Robert George, said.

The truck was towed to a Penske in Katy.

When Robert went to get the belongings inside, he said he was turned away.

"All of my personal items are in the truck," George said. "My bag is in the back of that truck. My birth certificate, my identification, I got legal mail, all types of stuff in my bag."

"I have my laptop, my desktop, my everything is in the truck," the mother added. "My whole house is in that truck. I have identification in there. I have personal mail, files, taxes."

The problem, according to Penske, is that the name on the Penske contract is the moving company's, not the customer's or Robert's.

Penske sent us this statement:

"The truck involved was rented from Penske by a moving company in Florida, and not returned to Penske by the due date. The vehicle was recently located and recovered in Katy, Texas, and brought to Penske's location. Given the circumstances, including no documentation as to the ownership of the cargo, Penske must go through a process of attempting to provide notice to the renter and verifying ownership of the cargo, which has not yet been established. While we empathize with Ms. XXXX, we must adhere to this verification process for legal reasons. This process may take as much as 35 days to complete, depending on the responsiveness of the moving company and other involved parties."

The driver and customer say they've already been waiting for weeks, and they're losing money every day.

"The job was supposed to help me pay my bills, take care of my family," George said.

"Me and my kids are down to wearing the same clothes every day," added the mother.

