What you need to know about flood-prone areas to avoid in Houston this week

Much of southeast Texas has already picked up around 1 to 2 inches of rain this week. And with more rounds of heavy rain expected through Saturday, the ABC13 Weather Team has the region on Weather Watch for street and area flooding this week.

As the ground continues to get more and more saturated with each passing round of rain, any future rain will fall as runoff instead of getting soaked into the ground. This leads to a higher risk of street and area flooding, especially street flooding as runoff can pool and linger, leading to ponding on roads and even some minor flooding at times.

Underpasses and frontage roads have the highest likelihood of flooding this week. It only takes about 10 inches of rain to stall a car, and then about a foot of rain can float most vehicles. The danger here is the car could continue to float away or take on more water while sitting in the flooding. And many roads that can be covered in standing water are deceiving, with the depth of the water usually being much deeper than it appears.

Flash flooding and other area flooding near rivers, creeks, and streams also can't be ruled out this week when the heaviest storms are overhead and linger. On average, rainfall rates of about 2 to 3 inches an hour with slow-moving showers and storms will prompt a Flood Advisory if not a Flash Flood Warning. And remember, Flash Flood Warning means take immediate action to either avoid an area or seek higher ground.

Thankfully, the expected dry time between raindrops will allow for all this rainwater to drain through the region's rivers, creeks, and bayou system. Prolonged or major bayou flooding is not expected this week.

