Juvenile faces charges after leading chase, crashing into Willis City Hall, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile accused of leading officers on a police chase in Willis was arrested after his parents turned him in, according to authorities.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office shared that the incident started at about 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies responded to a disturbance involving vehicles at the H-E-B parking lot at FM 1097 and IH-45.

When deputies arrived, they tried to stop a truck and make contact with the driver, but were unable to do so. Authorities said the driver sped out of the parking lot with a deputy clinging to the running board of the vehicle and was then thrown off.

Authorities said the young suspect led authorities on a brief chase before crashing into another vehicle at FM 1097 and North Bell Street. The suspect then stopped after hitting Willis City Hall.

According to Pct. 1, the juvenile got out of the truck and fled the scene on foot, but on Thursday, he was turned in by his parents.

Authorities said the deputy who was thrown from the truck and the victims in the crash were treated at a hospital.

It's unclear what charges the juvenile will face.