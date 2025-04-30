Montgomery County child predator given life sentence after years of sexual abuse, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child for years.

The victim, now an adult, spoke at Darrell Ray Vaughn's trial and detailed years of abuse from when she was 12 until she was 17.

Last week, a jury convicted Vaughn and sentenced him to the strongest sentence possible.

Officials said Vaughn is a convicted child predator who had previously served some time in prison after being convicted of sexual assault of a child and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

According to the district attorney's office, the second-degree felony of sexual assault typically carries a punishment range of 2 to 20 years. However, Vaughn's prior convictions made him eligible for an automatic life sentence.

The 48-year-old will be eligible for parole in 30 years.