Alex Bregman sends farewell post to Houston Astros after signing with Boston Red Sox

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- MLB star Alex Bregman penned a farewell post to the Astros and their fans after playing nine seasons with the team.

The two-time World Series champion agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Bregman wrote the following statement in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Dear Houston, From the moment I put on an Astros uniform, I felt the love, the passion, and the energy of this city.

Together, we became champions-on and off the field. Eight playoff appearances, seven ALCS appearances, four World Series appearances, and two World Series titles. We've fought hard each season, lifting each other up in the toughest moments and celebrating our triumphs as one. But more than the stats, it's the resilience of this city that has stuck with me-because Houston is a city that knows how to rise, rebuild, and keep fighting. From weathering natural disasters to overcoming the global challenges of a pandemic, and rallying behind philanthropic causes aiding our great community, Houston has always come together in a way only this city can. We've faced adversity together, and that's what makes this city and this team so special. That strength is embedded in the heart of every single person who is lucky enough to call Houston home.

To the Astros organization, thank you for believing in me, for pushing me to be my best, and for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. To my teammates-you made every day at the ballpark unforgettable, and I will always cherish the memories we created together, both on and off the field. We are family. To the fans-thank you for every cheer, every chant, and every moment of support. I will never take our time together for granted.

Houston, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.

With love and gratitude,

Alex"

The 30-year-old third baseman now begins a new chapter in Boston.

SEE ALSO: Alex Bregman lands deal with Boston Red Sox, sources say