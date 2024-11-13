'Gossip Girl' actress Chanel Maya Banks missing for 2 weeks; family says husband not cooperating

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles actress who has appeared in shows such as "Blue Bloods" and "Gossip Girl" has gone missing and her family has flown in from out of state to help in the desperate search.

Family members say 36-year-old Chanel Maya Banks, who has been living in the Playa Vista area, has not been heard from since Oct. 30.

Authorities have conducted welfare checks at her home and did not locate her. Her family says they recently entered the apartment where she had been living with her husband of one year and found her belongings and dog still there.

Danielle-Tori Singh, who flew in from Toronto to help with the search, says she's very close with her cousin. When even just a few days went by without hearing from her or being able to reach her, she and other family members grew worried.

"Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells," Singh told ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC. "She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. ... That girl is more like a big sister to me."

Singh has been distributing flyers in Banks' neighborhood.

She says Banks' husband has not been cooperating with the family or authorities.

"He's not willing to help LAPD. He's not wiling to help me or her mom find her. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars."

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with their search, including hiring a private investigator because they feel LAPD is not taking the case seriously enough.

Banks' IMDB page lists appearances in shows such as "Blue Bloods," "Twelve" and "Gossip Girl." She at times acted under the name Chanel Farrell.

Singh says her cousin had been moving away from acting in recent years and was focusing on writing.

"I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right. ... We're crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing."

