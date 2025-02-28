Mexico extradites notorious drug trafficker, convicted killer to US

NEW YORK -- A once-powerful drug lord convicted of one of the most notorious killings in the history of the Mexican narco wars is among 29 individuals Mexico transferred Thursday to the United States, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Among those extradited is Rafael Caro Quintero, who was convicted of the 1985 torture and murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.

Camarena joined the DEA in 1974, the year after its founding.

For more than four years in Mexico, Camarena investigated the country's biggest marijuana and cocaine traffickers.

In early 1985, close to unlocking a multibillion-dollar drug pipeline, he was kidnapped while headed to a luncheon with his wife. His capture and torture were dramatized in Season 1 of the Netflix show "Narcos."

Quintero was arrested in Mexico and convicted of Camarena's murder later that same year.

He was released in 2013 after serving 28 years of his 40-year sentence when a Mexican judge ruled that he had been improperly tried. Quintero promptly went into hiding, as U.S. officials stridently condemned the release.

In 2018, he was added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list, with a $20 million reward available for information leading to his arrest or capture.

At the time, the FBI said that he was allegedly involved in the Sinaloa cartel and the Caro-Quintero drug trafficking organization in the region of Badiraguato in Sinaloa, Mexico, and warned that he should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

The criminal ringleader was once again detained in Mexico in 2022, nearly 10 years after his release.

"We will be seeking his immediate extradition to the United States so he can be tried for these crimes in the very justice system Special Agent Camarena died defending," a statement from then-Attorney General Merrick Garland read.

That effort was fulfilled Thursday, following a staunch effort on behalf of President Donald Trump's administration to work with Mexico to curb cartels' activity -- including the decision to designate them foreign terrorism organizations.

"Beyond the name that they give, we share with the U.S. government the fight against these groups due to the violence that they leave in the country," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in February.

The extradition comes less than a week before the U.S. is set to impose 25% tariffs on its southern neighbor.

The other 28 individuals extradited to the U.S. alongside Quintero were wanted for their links with criminal organizations for drug trafficking and other crimes, according to Mexican sources.

Notable among them are: José Ángel Canobbio Inzunza (El Güerito), El Chapitos right-hand; Antonio Oseguera (Tony Montana), brother of wanted drug lord El Mencho from the Jalisco New Generation cartel; Miguel Ángel y Óscar Omar Treviño Morales (Z40 y Z42) from Los Zetas; and Vicente Carrillo Fuentes (El Viceroy) from the Juárez cartel.

Quintero is expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court late Friday morning. DEA agents are expected to pack the courtroom and speak outside court after the arraignment.

ABC News' T. Michelle Murphy contributed to this report.