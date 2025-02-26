METRO earmarks $10 million for Houston Homeless Initiative. How will it be spent?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Thursday, METRO's board is expected to approve an agenda item that will give $10 million to Houston Mayor John Whitmire's initiative to combat homelessness in the city.

The vote came after METRO Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock told reporters on Tuesday that the entity "will take back our buses, our shelters, and our transit system from the homeless."

The statement mirrored Whitmire's remarks in November when he announced his initiative to combat homelessness.

He told reporters, "You help the homeless by getting them off the street and reclaiming our public spaces."

To implement the initiative, Whitmire told reporters that he and his team believe the city needs to secure $70 million in funding annually-a tall ask considering the city's budget deficit of $300 million to $350 million.

According to the City's Housing Department, a substantial amount of funding has been secured for the next two years.

"I think you're gonna start to notice a change immediately. I think the problem right now is a lack of funding, and the city has had a lack of funding. They have a deficit, and we're gonna try to help with that and accelerate that process," Gonzalez Brock said.

ABC13 asked Gonzalez Brock how the $10 million, if approved, will be spent. Ultimately, she deferred to the city.

"What we're doing is contributing to the Mayor's homeless initiative because they are the professionals that are gonna be responsible for handling and coming up with a strategy to deal with the homeless while we can get back to our mission of transporting people," she said.

ABC13 contacted the Mayor's Office and the City Housing Department. A spokesperson for the Housing Department responded with the following statement:

"At this time, we are unable to provide a full breakdown of the intended uses of the funds. However, we can confirm that these resources will be instrumental in enhancing our targeted efforts to establish proper 'front doors,' key access points of immediate support for those in need. This assistance includes adequate housing interventions, resource hubs, and stacked supportive services. These efforts are designed to provide comprehensive support and direct pathways out of homelessness, as well as to prevent individuals who have fallen through the gaps from becoming homeless. Additionally, funds will be leveraged to support the sustained maintenance and safety of our streets, transit spaces, and parks following encampment decommissioning."

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.


