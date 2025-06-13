METRO officer arrested after being accused of trying to get nudes from 8-year-old, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A METRO Police Department officer was arrested on Thursday after being accused of a child sex crime.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Slusher was caught in an undercover sting, trying to collect nude images of an 8-year-old girl online.

Slusher was charged with attempt to commit sexual performance by a child under 14 and was arrested on Thursday.

Records show that as of Friday, he remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

METRO says he's suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

"The conduct under investigation is deeply disturbing and stands in direct opposition to the values and standards of METRO and the METRO Police Department. We unequivocally condemn any such conduct," METRO's statement read in part. "METRO remains committed to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of everyone who uses our system."

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office ICAC Division at 936-539-7800 or Crime Stoppers.