METRO bus driver stabbed in altercation along Highway 249 and Gessner, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A METRO bus driver was stabbed during some sort of altercation Friday morning on the northwest side, authorities told ABC13.

Numerous police cars were spotted at the scene along Highway 249 and Gessner.

According to a METRO spokesperson, the bus driver, a woman, suffered injuries to her hand, head, and shoulder while on the bus. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It wasn't immediately known if the alleged attacker was a passenger or someone else.

The suspect ran away, but was later taken into custody by police.

