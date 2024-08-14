Houston youth poets win back-to-back championships at international poetry slam

Houston, Texas (KTRK) -- Months of preparation and dedication paid off for Meta4 Houston!

The youth poetry team won the prestigious Brave New Voices International Poetry Slam for the second time in a row.

The program connects poetry, spoken word, youth development, and civic engagement.

The group is supported by Writers in The Schools.

The poets traveled to Washington, D.C., to compete in July, where they presented poems on difficult topics, including Texas climate change, gun violence, fast fashion, the human condition, and role models.

Congrats to the team -- Bella Kalra, Amaya Newsome, Christina Perez-Ruiz, Mya Skelton, Samiyah Green, and Adriana Winkelmayer!

