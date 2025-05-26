Here are some Memorial Day events honoring veterans across the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is honoring veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, with several Memorial Day services across town on Monday.

Houston National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

The Houston National Cemetery is holding its annual ceremony at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in northwest Harris County.

The event, which is free and open to the public, started at 9 a.m.

Brigadier General E.A. "Buddy" Grantham, Regimental Commander, 8th Regiment, Texas State Guard, is the keynote speaker.

Sugar Land Memorial Day Ceremony

Sugar Land is paying tribute to veterans by holding a ceremony from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The event will include a Lone Star symphony, a military flyover, speakers, presentations by the Sugar Land Police Department Honor Guard, and military-related vendor booths and food trucks.

It will be held at Sugar Land Memorial Park at 15300 University Blvd.

The parking will be limited, but free shuttles will be provided from Brazos River Park, running from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tomball Memorial Day Concert

A free Memorial Day band concert will be held at 7 p.m. at Lone Star College Tomball Performing Arts Center at 30555 Tomball Parkway.

War Memorial Pavilion Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Harris County Precinct 4 leaders invite the community to the War Memorial Pavilion in Bear Creek Pioneers Park for a special Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at the War Memorial, which leaders say is a solemn landmark since 1985 that stands as a tribute to the brave men and women of Harris County who gave their lives in World War I and other subsequent conflicts.

The Museum of Fine Arts opens on Memorial Day

The Museum of Fine Arts, which is usually closed on Monday, is open on Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exhibitions include Tamara de Lempicka, Knights in Shining Armor: The Pavia Tapestries, and Floating World: A.A. Murakami.