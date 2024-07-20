Megan Thee Stallion partners with nonprofit to give generators to elderly population hurt by Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston native and international recording artist Megan Pete, also known as Megan Thee Stallion, announced on July 18 that her nonprofit organization is partnering with local Houston nonprofit Bread of Life Inc. to launch what they're calling an Emergency Power Program for senior citizens across Houston.

After Hurricane Beryl hit the Texas coast July 8 and caused widespread damage, flooding and power outages to millions of residents, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state, according to a July 9 news release from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The impact

At least 14 deaths in Harris County have been attributed to Beryl, according to July 18 numbers from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Half of the fatalities were caused by cases of hyperthermia-when the body overheats.

According to the agency's report, the heat exposure-related deaths were due to power outages during or after Beryl. The ages ranged from 50 years old up to a 110-year-old woman from Humble who died July 16.

About the project

To ensure senior citizens have access to electricity, the power program will provide generators to senior personal care homes across Houston during the 2024 hurricane season. According to a social media post by Pete's nonprofit, the Pete & Thomas Foundation, the two organizations have distributed 10 generators and supplies thus far.

Quotes of note

Bread of Life, Inc. Executive Director Rudy Rasmus said in a news release that the goal is to provide generators to vulnerable seniors ahead of storms or other events that knock out power to prevent interruption in service.

"We want to expand our support of the most vulnerable people in the city, and Hurricane Beryl, the derecho and other storms have highlighted that our seniors are in dire need of assistance," Rasmus said.

Pete said in a news release that it has been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during the storms.

"We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies. That's why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens," Pete said.

