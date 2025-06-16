Doctor in Matthew Perry ketamine overdose case agrees to plead guilty: DOJ

One of the two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's ketamine death case has agreed to plead guilty to distributing the drug, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia is expected to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine in the coming weeks, the DOJ said.

The charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Plasencia is one of five people charged in the wake of Perry's death from a ketamine overdose at his home on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The "Friends" actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Plasencia, who operated an urgent care clinic in Malibu, had been set to go on trial in August in the case.

His plea agreement comes after Mark Chavez, the other doctor charged in the case, pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine in October 2024. Chavez is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

According to Plasencia's plea agreement, which was filed on Monday, he distributed 20 vials of ketamine, ketamine lozenges and syringes to Perry and the actor's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, between Sept. 30, 2023, and Oct. 12, 2023.

Plasencia "admits that his conduct fell below the proper standard of medical care and that transfers of ketamine vials to Defendant Iwamasa and Victim M.P. were not for a legitimate medical purpose," his plea agreement stated.

Iwamasa, who admitted in court documents to administering the ketamine on the day that Perry died, pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, the DOJ said. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Plasencia's attorney, Stefan Sacks, told ABC News following Plasencia's arraignment in August 2024 that a plea deal was possible in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

