Mariah Carey shares her mother and sister died on the same day: 'My heart is broken'

Mariah Carey shared that her mother Patricia and sister Alison died over the weekend on the same day.

Mariah Carey shared that her mother Patricia and sister Alison died over the weekend on the same day.

Mariah Carey shared that her mother Patricia and sister Alison died over the weekend on the same day.

Mariah Carey shared that her mother Patricia and sister Alison died over the weekend on the same day.

Mariah Carey shared on Monday that her mother Patricia and sister Alison died over the weekend on the same day.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey said in a statement to ABC News.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," the statement concluded.

FILE - Mariah Carey appears at the third annual Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles, Feb. 1, 2024. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer is a mother to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Carey is currently between legs of her Celebration of Mimi concert residency in Las Vegas. She recently posted to Instagram in celebration of completing the summer run of shows.

The five-time Grammy winner is slated to continue the show in January 2025.