Louisiana mass shooting suspect captured in Montgomery Co., ending intensive manhunt, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of a deadly mass shooting at a Mardi Gras celebration in Mamou, Louisiana, has been captured in south Montgomery County, Texas.

On March 4, shots were fired into a crowd in Mamou, Louisiana, during a musical performance, sending partygoers to flee.

The shooting killed and wounded about one dozen victims, and the suspect, 19-year-old Trea'land Ty'rell Castille, had been on the run ever since.

On March 8, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Castille was found hiding in Woodlands Springs Apartments on Richards Road.

Castille was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder, and five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail before being extradited to the Evangeline Parish Jail this week.

"Criminals who think they can come here to hide or bring violence into our community better think again. This arrest sends a strong and unwavering message-we do not tolerate violent offenders in Montgomery County. If you commit heinous crimes and believe you can escape justice, we will find you. Our law enforcement agencies stand united in the pursuit of law and order, and we will work tirelessly to protect our citizens and bring offenders to justice," Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said.