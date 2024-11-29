Man shot in torso during drive-by when arriving for Thanksgiving gathering in N. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thanksgiving night took a terrifying turn for a north Houston family after the Houston Police Department said someone shot a man outside a holiday gathering.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of Woodard Street near Chapman.

Officers said there were several families hosting parties in the area when the man was shot, according to officials.

HPD said the man may have been walking in between parties when an unidentified person drove up to the victim and shot them in the torso.

The man was driven to the hospital by a woman at the scene. His condition remains critical at this time, HPD said.

There were no other injuries reported.

Police said they haven't yet located anyone who saw the suspect or =the vehicle. There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

While the shooting investigation is underway, police determined that the shooting may have been targeted.

