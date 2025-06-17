Man shot under bridge along Gulf Freeway at Almeda Genoa, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot under the bridge along the Gulf Freeway at Almeda Genoa, according to Houston police.

Investigators said a man on a bike shot another man near the Hobby Airport on Monday evening.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim appears to be homeless and is expected to survive.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect shot several times, and at one point was even standing over the victim and opening fire.

Eyewitness News saw a man riding a bike past this scene. Police detained him, but it's not clear yet if he had anything to do with the shooting.

The shooting suspect is still on the run.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Division at (713) 308-8800.