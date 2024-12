Man injured after suspects open fire towards him at smoke shop, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a smoke shop on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say that the shooting happened at 6810 Highway 6 South.

HCSO says that several suspects entered the business and shot the man. The suspects fled the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time, officials said.