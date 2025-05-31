Shooter on the run after man shot and killed in front of northwest Harris County home, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooter is on the run after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Harris County home overnight, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the in-progress call in the 7100 block of Sonnet Glenn at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Once deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old man deceased from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Deputies say the 36-year-old man's parents heard the gunshot outside their home and found their son on a walkway outside.

The man lived in the home with his parents and other relatives, according to deputies.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a red vehicle leaving the scene.

There was no word on the shooter's description.