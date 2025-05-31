Shooter on the run after man shot and killed in front of northwest Harris County home, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooter is on the run after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Harris County home overnight, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the in-progress call in the 7100 block of Sonnet Glenn at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
Once deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old man deceased from a gunshot wound, officials said.
Deputies say the 36-year-old man's parents heard the gunshot outside their home and found their son on a walkway outside.
The man lived in the home with his parents and other relatives, according to deputies.
Witnesses told investigators that they saw a red vehicle leaving the scene.
There was no word on the shooter's description.