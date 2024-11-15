Man found dead inside vehicle with bullet holes in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead inside of a crashed vehicle at a business Friday morning in northwest Houston, police said.

The business owners found the young man at about 8:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of West 24th St. near Antoine Drive.

He was the only one inside the car, which was riddled with bullet holes, according to authorities.

The car went through a fence and wood crates at the business, whose address comes back to Einstein Tile and Natural Stone.

While detectives don't know if he was fatally shot or if the crash killed him, his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

No one was at the business at the time.

