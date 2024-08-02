Man arrested in connection to child sex assault case claimed to be ordained minister, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who claimed to be an ordained minister and another individual has been arrested regarding a child sexual assault investigation, according to Montgomery County officials.

On Aug. 1, the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Office's Investigations Division conducted an operation that led to the arrests of Joseph Shane Horn and Sean Brian Snead.

Pct. 3's ICAC detective reportedly obtained information over the internet that indicated the possibility of an alleged assault of a 4-year-old girl, which started the investigation, officials said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that one of the suspects, Horn, was wanted on several felonies. Pct. 3's Special Victims Unit found that Horn also advertised himself as an ordained minister conducting official business.

With the help of several other agencies, Horn was led to believe that he was meeting with people to discuss potentially hiring him for his services. They were actually undercover detectives, investigators said.

Investigators said Horn and Snead arrived together before being detained and arrested at the scene. Officials did not discuss the connection between the two men.

Snead was arrested and charged for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Horn was arrested on multiple outstanding felony warrants for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, a Texas Pardons and Parole Blue warrant, possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Officials said the investigation into the allegations of the men is ongoing, and potential charges of possessing child pornography could be filed at a later date.