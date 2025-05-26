Maintenance worker wanted for allegedly tying man up during robbery at Alvin home, police say

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is on the run after being accused of tying up a man and robbing him at his home in Alvin.

On Saturday at about 8:30 a.m., 58-year-old Darryl Wayne Pressley allegedly broke into the victim's mobile home on S Mustang Road, severely beat him, tied him up, and stole cash before taking off.

The Alvin Police Department said the victim had previously used Pressley's services for maintenance work.

Pressley hasn't been arrested and is wanted for aggravated robbery.

Investigators said he was last seen driving a red 4-door Toyota Camry.

Pressley is also wanted on several other felony warrants from different agencies, according to authorities.

If you have any information about Pressley's whereabouts, contact APD Det. Ray at 281-585-7177 or mray@apd.cityofalvin.com and reference case number 25-01318.

