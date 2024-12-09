Mail delivery issues rise in Woodlands Acres neighborhood amid problems with unrestrained dogs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At this time of year, everyone loves to open the mailbox and find a Christmas card or a holiday letter.

We also need to find the dreaded bills, but for some residents in the Woodlands Acres neighborhood, getting their mail daily is not happening.

"There are days we get mail, days we don't get mail two to three days, it's a whole bunch," Hjuanita Pelation said.

Pelation has lived in the area for seven years. She says the mail delivery problem really started this summer when she received a letter to move her mailbox from the front of her house to the street. It hasn't happened.

"We went ahead and ignored it. Then we get another letter after Sep. 1 indicating they won't deliver mail anymore and everyone has to got to post office," she added.

Post Office spokesperson Nikki Johnson told ABC13 it all comes down to mail carrier safety.

There is a problem with unrestrained dogs in the neighborhood. A number of mail carriers have been bitten. Johnson says carriers are required to attempt to deliver mail every day if it is safe.

"One day, I did stop a mail carrier (and) said, 'What's going on? Why?' She said, 'Lots of dogs.' But we don't have big dogs," Hjuanita said.

Victor Rodriguez has lived in the neighborhood 30 plus years he's not about to move his mailbox.

"I understand about the dogs. I have no control. I'm not going to move my mailbox. I want the city to come out here and fix water leaks," Rodriguez said.

"What if we don't get the bills? They come out - cut off water. What's supposed to tell them we didn't get mail? This mailbox is not going to move. No, we're not going to move it," Hjuanita said.