'Live with Kelly and Mark' hosts annual Halloween celebration with nod to Hulu's 'Only Murders'

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Mark" kicked off daytime television's biggest Halloween celebration once again on Thursday morning.

Led by Emmy-winning co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the legendary special featured a mysterious take on the biggest pop culture moments of the past year, with a special nod to Hulu's hit show, "Only Murders in the Building."

There were more than 40 costume changes accompanied by skits with music, singing and dancing. NSYNC's Joey Fatone stopped by the show dressed up as Wolverine to discuss his choice in costume and his return to Broadway.

VIDEO: Kelly and Mark take trip though different eras of 'Live' Halloween shows

The show also caught up with former vice president of programming at WABC-TV, Art Moore, who retired in September after spending more than a half-century in television.

One of the best parts of the show that people look forward to is the in-studio Halloween costume contest. Fans in the studio audience competed for their share of over $5,000 in prizes.

ABC 7 New York got a sneak peek of some audience members' costumes before the spook-tacular show:

In the end, the grand prize belonged to a woman from New Jersey for her rendition of "A Sticky Situation," a costume representing gum stuck on the bottom of one's shoes.

WABC-TV Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo spoke with Kelly and Mark after the show about their reactions to this year's Halloween celebration.

Dani Beckstrom and Joelle Garguilo cover Halloween 2024, as Kelly and Mark celebrate the holiday on their show.

Disney is the parent company of this station.