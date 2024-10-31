Man arrested after Chevron librarian beaten with wooden plank in downtown parking garage

David Glenn was arrested and charged after a Chevron Librarian was beaten with a wooden plank in a downtown parking garage on Louisiana Street.

Chevron Librarian beaten with wooden plank in downtown parking garage David Glenn was arrested and charged after a Chevron Librarian was beaten with a wooden plank in a downtown parking garage on Louisiana Street.

Chevron Librarian beaten with wooden plank in downtown parking garage David Glenn was arrested and charged after a Chevron Librarian was beaten with a wooden plank in a downtown parking garage on Louisiana Street.

Chevron Librarian beaten with wooden plank in downtown parking garage David Glenn was arrested and charged after a Chevron Librarian was beaten with a wooden plank in a downtown parking garage on Louisiana Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local Librarian feels lucky to be alive after she was beaten in a downtown parking garage in the middle of the workday.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. in the basement of the Chevron parking garage at 1400 Louisiana.

The librarian, who works for Chevron, did not want to speak on camera but spoke extensively with ABC13. She says she was walking through the basement of the parking garage when the attacker came out of nowhere and began hitting her over the head with a two-by-four.

David Glenn, the suspect, allegedly attacked the librarian and then smacked another person's work truck with the same piece of wood. He then took off but was arrested shortly after by the Houston Police Department.

Records show Glenn has a lengthy criminal history as well as documented mental health issues.

During his initial probable cause court appearance, the judge said because of his prior convictions in Texas, Glenn faces from 25 to life behind bars should he be convicted.

Chevron issued the following statement:

"Chevron takes the safety and security of our people seriously. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and cannot comment further on any pending investigation or legal proceeding."

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.

