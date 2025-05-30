Liberty family seeking answers two months after daughter used a police gun and died by suicide

Abigel Williams' family is seeking answers two months after their daughter's death, as they said investigators in her case have gone silent.

Abigel Williams' family is seeking answers two months after their daughter's death, as they said investigators in her case have gone silent.

Abigel Williams' family is seeking answers two months after their daughter's death, as they said investigators in her case have gone silent.

Abigel Williams' family is seeking answers two months after their daughter's death, as they said investigators in her case have gone silent.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Jay Williams' life changed forever on the evening of March 30.

"That was the most awful thing that could ever happen," Jay Williams said.

That's the day he got a frantic call from his wife, telling him their 20-year-old daughter, who is five months pregnant with a baby boy, is dead.

Abigel's family said she has a well-documented history of mental health struggles and threatening self-harm. Just days earlier, she got out of a hospital hold, and again, she was making threats. City of Liberty police said they were called to do a mental health check.

The family isn't ready to release the doorbell video of the incident yet, but allowed ABC13 to watch and listen to the events as they unfolded, mostly just out of frame.

In the video, police talk calmly with Abigel Williams for about half an hour, then suddenly, Abigel's mom said she grabbed a pellet gun from a nearby room. A scuffle is heard, a call for handcuffs, and a gunshot. Abigel's mom said one of the two officers had pulled out his service weapon, dropped it, Abigel grabbed it, and turned it on herself.

SEE ALSO: 20 year-old Liberty woman was 5 months pregnant when mental health call ended in her death

"Just getting a call that something is wrong with your loved one? Yeah, it's bad," Jay Williams said.

The Liberty County District Attorney said this is considered an in-custody death, and they're investigating what happened, but so far, the family says they have only heard silence.

"To make you think that they haven't just forgotten, you know, anything," Jay Williams said.

Abigel is remembered as a lover of animals and someone who always stood up for the little guy. Her father said he believes if people with mental health expertise responded to these kinds of calls, maybe his daughter would still be alive.

"I think if there was a lot of negligence in the whole way they handled the situation," Jay Williams said.

Jay Williams also expressed the difficulty of getting an adult child mental health help. Saying that if parents were allowed to be more involved in their adult child's care, he believes fewer tragedies would happen.

"She was my one and only child. She had my one and only grandchild. She is somebody, and I don't want her death to be overlooked. I don't want her death to be just that, just her death. I want it to change some things for the future. I'd hate for this to happen to somebody else," Jay Williams said.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.