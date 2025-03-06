Lamar HS student athlete reflects on his journey of discovery: 'I love a good challenge'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When ABC13 walked into the gym at Lamar High School, Cole Mansour was tucked down in an athletic stance, ready to grab the red plastic cup before his opponent.

"I love a good challenge," he told ABC13. "I like being able to try new things. Step outside of my comfort zone."

Mansour won two out of three before we talked about some of his remarkable achievements.

Mansour is on track to graduate 12th in his class of nearly 800 students at Lamar HS. He also scored 1510 on his SAT.

"I enjoy learning about the human body," Mansour said. "And how life on earth is able to exist and all the little small things going on to make sure it's running properly in organisms."

Mansour's also an Eagle Scout, and somehow he found enough time to help the Texans win three straight district titles as the long snapper on the football team. He's also the captain of the lacrosse team.

ABC13 asked Mansour about his passion for music on Wednesday.

"It's almost like learning a new language to me," as he cradled his violin. "You've got to see what you read on the page, then you've got to interpret it in your brain and play it on your fingers."

Mansour has been playing since he was about 6 years old. He's a string orchestra soloist, area champion, and state finalist in the ensemble orchestra.

"I really love the ability to play with some other people who are some really good musicians," he said. "I like being able to make good music in concert with other people."

He'll continue to play as he moves on to college at Southwestern University. He plans to become an orthopedic surgeon so he can help young athletes recover and excel in sports they love.

"Specializing in sports medicine, just being able to pay my talents back to athletes like myself and able to make a difference in their lives," Mansour said.

Someday, he can explain how he finds time to make it all happen. His journey of discovery continues.

