Labor Day 2024 furniture deals, with products you'll love from brands like Wayfair, Amazon and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Labor Day sales are in full swing, and with brands slashing prices sitewide, it's a great time to save on all types of furniture. To help you get the best bang for your buck this Labor Day, we rounded up some of the best sales going on right now for top-rated furniture products.

Best Labor Day furniture deals

48% off Wayfair Caidee Two-Drawer Nightstand with Dual USB Port $239.99

This nightstand is a top-rated product on Wayfair, with a 4.5-star rating, and you can now get it on sale for 48% off. It's a great option for a nightstand or end table, thanks to the convenient USB ports and open-top compartment, which can help you keep items more accessible. Take advantage of this great sale and get it now for under $250.

12% off Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Ottoman $139.99

Ottomans are super versatile, as they can double as a footrest and storage space, and now you can get this one by Kelly Clarkson Home for under $140. With a 4.8 total rating and many reviewers praising the sturdy build and comfortable functionality, it's clearly well-loved by purchasers. Currently, styles are on sale starting at 13% off.

26% off Wayfair Wade Logan Barbarette Four-Piece Corduroy Sectional $919.99

With a 4.7 total rating, this corduroy sectional is a great option if you're in the market for a new sofa. Its design is versatile, so you can assemble it to be L-shaped or square, depending on what fits your space best. Wayfair describes the seat depth of this couch as the deepest on their scale, which many of the reviews say helps to make the cushions very comfortable. You can get this great sectional now on sale with options starting at 26% off.

14% off Article Article Sven 88 Tufted Velvet Sofa $1279.00

If you're looking for a sofa with a pop of color, this Article couch may be great for you. It's offered in a variety of colors, with savings up to $300. This sofa has a 4.6 total rating, with many of the reviews praising the comfort and ease of assembly when setting up this sofa. It's also offered as a loveseat, so you can choose what seating design will fit your space better.

34% off Amazon WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table $85.49

This coffee table provides plenty of storage with its lift tabletop and removable shelf. Many of the over 4,500 five-star ratings mention that it's great for working from home, as it can double as a desk as well as a coffee table. You can currently get this Amazon's Choice best seller for under $100 with this limited-time Labor Day deal.

33% off Amazon Best Choice Products Five-Piece Glass Dining Set $199.98

This dining table and chair set has close to 3,000 five-star reviews, and you can get it on sale now thanks to a limited-time Labor Day deal. It is an Amazon number one best seller, with many reviewers highlighting the sturdiness and affordability. You can get it in a variety of colors, with options starting at 33% off.

30% off Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel Momo Accent Chair $699.00

Take your living room decor to the next level with this cozy faux shearling accent chair. It's top-rated on the Crate & Barrel website, with a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars. This chair is also great if you need more seating room in your living space, and you can currently get it on sale for 30% off.

35% off Wayfair Andover Mills Leni Upholstered Recliner $299.99

This recliner is great if you're looking to bring extra comfort to your living space. It comes with a manual push-back design that reclines to three positions, up to a 140-degree angle. It has over 13,000 five-star reviews, with many purchasers praising the comfortable padding. You can get it now for under $300.

37% off Wayfair Williston Forge Parikh Ladder Bookcase $73.99

Bookcases can be great for functionality and style, as they can act as extra storage while also leveling up the aesthetics of your living space. With a total rating of 4.8 stars and close to 4,000 five-star reviews, this bookcase is well-loved by purchasers, with many emphasizing the sturdy construction and easy assembly. Plus, Wayfair currently has a discount code for this product, so you can take an additional $5 off at checkout on top of the 38% off base deal.

40% off Amazon Coleshome 48-Inch Computer Desk $53.43

This Amazon's Choice desk is a great option if you need an affordable work or study station. It has over 17,000 five-star reviews, and you can get it for 41% off, thanks to this limited-time Labor Day deal. It comes in a variety of colors, with options starting at under $60. Many of the reviews praise the desk's sturdiness and simple assembly process.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.