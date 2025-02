Krewe of Gambrinus parade canceled due to inclement weather and possible lightning

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Krewe of Gambrinus has decided to cancel Saturday's parade due to inclement weather and possible lightning.

The parade was originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.

One of the two Galveston super parades, the Krewe of Gambrinus is dedicated to generating tourism and helping underprivileged children in Galveston, Harris, and the surrounding counties.