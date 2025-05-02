Drawing inspiration: Houston veteran and pilot creates coloring book to teach kids about aviation

Kenneth Morris' Aviation Careers Coloring Book empowers young people about opportunities in aviation, aerospace, and STEM.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A native Houstonian, U.S. Navy Veteran, commercial pilot, and author is working to inspire the next generation.

Kenneth Morris joined Eyewitness News to talk about his efforts.

Morris said he did not grow up knowing he wanted to work in aviation. He found his way to the field later in life, and that message hits home with some young people.

His passion for aviation led him to found Universal Elite Aerospace in November 2013, an aviation STEM outreach program aimed at inspiring youth and teens to excel in aviation and aerospace. He also does work focusing on increasing diversity, equity, and inclusivity within the aviation industry.

He's also out with a new Aviation Careers Coloring Book that features diverse people in diverse jobs tied to aviation.

He said it was created to educate and empower young people, as well as their parents, about rewarding and positive opportunities in aviation, aerospace, and STEM.

