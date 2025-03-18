Katy's construction theme park Dig World receives $200K deal on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

At Dig World, no hard hats are needed and anyone can operate heavy machinery

At Dig World, no hard hats are needed and anyone can operate heavy machinery

At Dig World, no hard hats are needed and anyone can operate heavy machinery

At Dig World, no hard hats are needed and anyone can operate heavy machinery

KATY, Texas -- The owner of Dig World, a construction-themed adventure park in Katy, scored a new investor through ABC's "Shark Tank" to help expand the business nationwide.

The show invites entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas for funding from several investors, known as sharks, including Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, according to its website.

The video above is from a previous report.

Zooming in

The episode, which aired March 14, shows Dig World owner and creator Jacob Robinson gain a $200,000 investment by Herjavec in exchange for 10% of equity in Dig World as the business begins its nationwide expansion. Herjavec -- who is founder and CEO for Herjavec Group, one of the world's largest cybersecurity businesses -- will also serve as a mentor.

Robinson said the goal was always to franchise Dig World, but when "Shark Tank" officials reached out to see if he would be interested in going on the show, he jumped on the opportunity.

"The show is the perfect, condensed microcosm of the entrepreneurial journey," he said in an interview. "It's a constant emotional roller coaster but the show is amazing. The sharks don't know anything about you so when you walk out there, you are doing a live pitch, which is fun and intimidating."

The background

The theme park opened its initial location near Katy Mills mall in March 2022 as the state's first construction theme park, offering visitors the chance to operate heavy machinery including excavators and skid steers, Community Impact reported.

The park was inspired by Robinson's son, Pierce, who is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair following his diagnosis with bacterial meningitis, and has a love for construction.

READ MORE: Son's love of construction inspires father to open Dig World

What else?

The first franchise location is set to open in Dallas later this year and will feature elements from a partnership with Dude Perfect, a YouTube media brand known for its trick shots and extreme sport challenges, Robinson said. The partnership will bring a Dude Perfect section to each park that will include three construction attractions with trick shot elements.

"Those guys have been great friends since college -- we're all Aggies-so we've known each other since then," Robinson said. "They've always believed in this idea, and they've always thought it was fun and unique. We have a lot of crossover in demographics."

Looking ahead

The business is actively looking for franchisees across the county to continue to expand the brand beyond Katy. Additionally, Robinson said he would love to expand the franchise internationally in the future.

"The entrepreneur in me wants as many Dig Worlds as possible," he said. "I believe we have a very unique value proposition that allows us to go into a lot of markets; it doesn't just have to be the big, big cities."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this ABC station.

This article comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.