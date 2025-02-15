Katy mother arrested for abusing her 6 young kids after child's note exposes truth

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy woman is behind bars Friday after one of her children passed a friend a note asking for police to be called, court documents said.

The child's note reportedly detailed horrific abuse.

On Thursday, Ebony Gonzalez was called to stand before a judge, and the charges against her were read.

"Ma'am, you're charged with the four counts of felony offense of injury to a child," the judge said.

According to court records, 30-year-old Ebony Gonzalez is accused of abusing her four children; two are 11 years old, one is 8 years old, and the other is 6 years old.

ABC13 was told Gonzalez struck her children after she found tissue on the ground of their home, and none of the children fessed up to who left it there.

"The defendant beat her four children with a dog leash, turned on the stove, and threatened to burn their hair," the judge read.

ABC13 was told that one of the children wrote a note to a friend asking them to call police for help.

"The officers noted red welts and bruises on two of the children's upper backs, a third said the defendant pulled her hair and kicked her, and a fourth child did not want to talk but mentioned having visible marks," the judge said.

Eyewitness News Reporter Lileana Pearson knocked on Gonzalez's door Friday. No one answered, but a neighbor told us off-camera she hadn't seen any concerning behavior from Gonzalez before.

CPD confirmed they are involved in the investigation along with Katy police. Gonzalez's children are with her mother.

