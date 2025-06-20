Karen Read juror speaks out about 'sloppy investigative work' that led to acquittal

ABC News got an exclusive with a juror from the Karen Read retrial, explaining why she voted to acquit Read of that second-degree murder charge for allegedly ramming her SUV into John O'Keefe during a blizzard in 2022.

"A collision did not occur. I can't asses a motive to this sloppy police investigation," one of the jurors told ABC News.

She said the toughest moment for her was hearing the derogatory text messages about Read that were sent by lead homicide investigator Michael Proctor, just hours after he got the case.

"It was incredibly hard to hear that language. It was upsetting," the juror said.

ABC affiliate WCVB spoke to juror number 11, Paula Prado, who initially thought Read was guilty of manslaughter, but changed her mind as the trial went on.

"As the weeks passed by, I just realized there was too many holes that we couldn't fill. And there's nothing that put her on the scene, in our opinion, besides just dropping John O'Keefe off," Prado said.

The defense suggested but never proved that O'Keefe may have been killed inside this house, which was owned by Brian and Nicole Albert, and mauled by their dog, Chloe.

The Alberts said they only found out about O'Keefe's death when Jen McCabe, who is Nicole's sister, barged into their bedroom.

"She was just upset, and I immediately thought something had happened to one of her children, or one of my children, because why else is she in my bedroom at 6:30 in the morning right now?" Nicole explained.

"She said, 'John's -- John's out front. John, I think John's dead out front,'" Brian recalled his sister-in-law telling them that morning. "I said, 'What the (bleep) you talking about, Jen?' I'm like, who? I didn't know."

"I didn't understand what she was talking about because why would John be out of front of my house?" Brian added.

"So, it's massively confusing. There are police officers, EMTs on your front lawn. You're an officer. Why don't you just go outside and investigate or take a look?" ABC News' Matt Gutman asked Brian.

"I'm not a Canton police officer. I'm a Boston police officer," Brian said. "I was just woken up out of a cold sleep from hanging out the night before. By the time I came downstairs, the police were already in my house. John was already gone. There was nobody to save. I would have taken a bullet for John O'Keefe."

The group, who were together the night John O'Keefe died, are now speaking out after years of silence to set the record straight.

"Why speak out now after the verdict?" Gutman asked the group.

"We took what we thought was the high road, let the court do its job," Matt McCabe, Jen's husband, said.

The Alberts deny the allegations and said their children have been targets of threats and harassment by Read's supporters.

"There have been threats to your lives. Is that correct?" Gutman asked.

"Absolutely. Through whether it's phone calls, text messages, emails, crazy Unabomber-type letters to people's houses," Brian explained.

Brian believes the targeting of witnesses in this case sets a dangerous precedent.

"The blueprint is, pick out witnesses, destroy their reputations, attack them, malign them, torture them, torture their kids, torture anybody that ever, ever knew them, make them not testify, and while doing so, taint the jury pool," Brian said.

"I'm just very sad," Nicole said. "What has happened to all of us. It's just, it's just heartbreaking."

