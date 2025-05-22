27 charges filed against crew of 5 juvenile boys suspected of multiple robberies in Katy, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least five juvenile boys who were suspected of aggravated robbery throughout the west Harris County- Katy area have been arrested, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crew is linked to five robberies between May 6 and 7, 2025, at four convenience stores and one restaurant.

Gonzalez said that the teens allegedly brandished firearms, assaulted people, and stole cash from the businesses.

Four of the teens were 13, and another was 15. Officials said they were identified through surveillance footage and by their clothing.

All were charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime. In total, 27 charges were filed against the teens.

Officials said they were arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.