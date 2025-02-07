'Dirty cop': Judge Lina Hidalgo takes aim at former Harris County DA over staffers' cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong words were slung at Harris County's leaders after cases involving a COVID contract ended.

Judge Lina Hidalgo walked up to the microphones Thursday outside the Harris County commissioner's courtroom and spoke passionately for a half hour about the cases involving her former staffers and the woman who pursued them.

"Kim Ogg is a dirty cop," Hidalgo said.

Judge Lina Hidalgo made a statement about what happened with her former staffers after they were charged with misusing official information and tampering with records connected to a COVID contract.

Former DA Kim Ogg's office worked on the case until she lost her re-election campaign. Then, she turned it over to the attorney general's office.

A few months after the AG's office got the case, it dropped charges against Aaron Dunn and Wallis Nadar. On Thursday, Alex Triantaphyllis received pre-trial intervention.

It doesn't mean he's innocent. Triantaphyllis didn't plead guilty, but his case wasn't dismissed either.

"The options that prosecutors gave him were to go forward and do a three-week trial, (which) would've cost taxpayers even more money, of course, and for his family also, and do more psychological burden; or to do a day of community service at the food bank," Hidalgo said.

Initially, dozens of pages of texts and emails were released, showing conversations between Elevate Strategies' owner and Hidalgo staffers about the project before it was made public.

Hidalgo, at the time, called it misleading. The AG's office said it found new evidence that wasn't presented by the county DA's office to the grand jury, making the case hard to pursue.

The cases may be almost done, but taxpayers aren't finished spending money. Hidalgo said they plan to reimburse staff for legal fees.

Ogg fired back after Hidalgo addressed the media. She called Hidalgo's words kindergarten tactics.

In a statement to ABC13, she said, "Unfortunately, these plea deals ensure that the people of Harris County will never have the opportunity to hear the evidence and decide for themselves whether Judge Hidalgo's staff rigged an $11 million COVID contract and what role she played in it."

ABC13 also received a statement from Triantaphyllis following the court hearing.

"Today, the truth finally prevailed. I'm grateful for my family, my friends, my colleagues, and so many others for their overwhelming support over the past several years, and to the people who ultimately took a more objective look at this investigation. I'm eager to move forward and continue working for my community. Six years ago, I got the opportunity to work in Harris County government. The chance to do my part to improve the lives of millions of people in my hometown was a dream come true. For more than half my time in public service, my colleagues and I have had to navigate a legal system that felt like it was a stranger to justice. Despite these challenges, I've gone to work every day and remained focused on continuing to make Harris County government work better for everyone. Our civic institutions are only as good as the people willing to serve. What's most disappointing about this experience is that others who want to do good might be discouraged from working in public service. We cannot let darkness consume the light in a servant's heart."

