Suspect calls police after allegedly stabbing man in NW Houston, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is behind bars after allegedly admitting to a deadly stabbing on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to officials.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened in the 3800 block of Sherwood Lane just after 6 p.m.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex and found a 38-year-old man on the sidewalk near the common area of the apartment with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Juan Manuel Atrguetta Avila, reportedly called 911 after the stabbing and surrendered to police without incident, HPD said.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unclear. HPD said the victim's identity has not been confirmed.

Avila was taken into custody, where he was charged for his role in the stabbing, officials said.