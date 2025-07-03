Jose Altuve passes Jeff Bagwell on Astros career hits list

DENVER -- Jose Altuve has passed Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell for second place on the career hits list for the Houston Astros.

With a bunt single in the first inning and a two-run single in the sixth in Wednesday night's 5-3 win atColorado, Altuve raised his career total to 2,315 hits, one more than Bagwell. Hall of Famer Craig Biggio is the franchise leader with 3,060 career hits.

Altuve, a nine-time All-Star who moved this season from second base to left field, is in his 15th major league season, all with Houston. Both Biggio and Bagwell also spent their entire careers with the Astros.

Among active players, Altuve is second in career hits behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who had 2,351 entering Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.br/]