John Elway's former agent dies after fall from cart driven by HOF quarterback in CA, report says

LA QUINTA, Calif. -- John Elway's former agent Jeff Sperbeck has died several days after falling from a golf cart driven by the Hall of Fame quarterback in La Quinta in Southern California, according to a local TV news station and the Riverside County coroner's office.

Sperbeck, a longtime friend of Elway's, became his manager in 1990. Sperbeck, 61, fell off the golf cart and hit his head on asphalt, KESQ-TV reported. The incident occurred Saturday as he and Elway were leaving an after-party for Stagecoach, the popular country music festival held at the Empire Polo Club in nearby Indio.

Elway was reportedly at the wheel of the golf cart but added there was no indication that he was driving negligently when Sperbeck fell. Sperbeck was sitting in the passenger seat, a source told ESPN.

The coroner's office confirmed Sperbeck's passing after he was pronounced dead early Wednesday at a Palm Springs hospital.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told KESQ that it is investigating the incident.

Elway won two Super Bowls during a 16-year NFL career, all with the Denver Broncos. He later served as Broncos general manager and executive vice president and then transitioned to a consultant role until his contract expired in March 2023.

ESPN contributed to this report.

