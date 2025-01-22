Biden's letter to Trump wished him 'all the best in the next four years,' Fox reports

WASHINGTON -- Former President Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump "all the best for the next four years" in the letter he left in the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Trump said Tuesday night that he opened the letter and called it "very nice."

"Just basically, it was a little bit of an inspirational type of letter, you know? 'Joy, do a good job. Important, very important, how important the job is.' But I may, I think it was a nice letter. I think I should let people see it, because it was a positive for him, in writing it, I appreciated the letter," Trump told reporters Tuesday evening.

Read aloud on Fox News Wednesday morning, the letter was addressed "Dear President Trump" and was two paragraphs long.

"As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation," Biden wrote Trump.

He closed with a prayer, "May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding."

Trump appeared to discover the letter Biden left for him on Monday evening in the Oval Office when speaking with reporters.

When one asked whether he'd found the letter, Trump opened the drawer of the desk and found it, apparently for the first time. It was in a small white envelope with "47" written on the front and underlined.

"It could have been years before we found this thing. Wow, thank you," Trump said.

Biden continued the tradition of leaving a letter for his successor -- one Trump continued in 2020 when he left after his first term, turning over the office to Biden.

Trump also reflected on his return to the Oval Office, when asked by ABC News about how it felt to be back in the White House.

"What a great feeling, one of the better feelings I've ever had," Trump said.