Biden preemptively pardons Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley and Jan. 6 committee members

By Alexandra Hutzler
Monday, January 20, 2025 12:43PM
The move comes just hours before Biden cedes power to Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden on Monday issued preemptive pardons to potential targets of the incoming Trump administration, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and lawmakers who served on the House Jan. 6 Committee.

"Our nation relies on dedicated, selfless public servants every day. They are the lifeblood of our democracy," Biden said in a statement just hours before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.

"Yet alarmingly, public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties," Biden added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

