Jewel Brown, Houston-native legendary jazz singer, dies at 86

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston jazz legend Jewel Brown has died this week at 86, her publicist confirmed Wednesday.

The Third Ward native spent the '60s singing with Louis Armstrong's band, comprised of six members, because she felt she'd have a greater opportunity to shine.

However, the Houston Chronicle reports Brown chose family over fame and eventually returned to her native Houston to care for her parents.

"Baby, I grew up on it all," she told the Chronicle in 2015. "I've done country and western, ballads, torch songs, blues and jazz. They call me a bluesy jazz singer and a jazzy blues singer. Give a song to me. If it's good, I'll do it."

Brown's family sent ABC13 the following statement after her passing:

"It is a special but difficult time for us. We appreciate all the love, the calls, concerns and acknowledgements that all of you have expressed. We know how much Jewel was by the many across the globe, in Texas, in Houston and especially her Third Ward Community. We thank you all!"

Brown had reportedly been recently treated for colon cancer before her death.