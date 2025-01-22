JetBlue now takes Venmo online bookings, a first for airlines

The struggling low-cost carrier has searched for new revenue streams as larger airlines introduce their own budget options.

Venmo payment options are available on the airline's website and will roll out on their mobile app "in the coming months," the carrier announced.

Venmo payment options are the latest announcement in a broader effort from JetBlue to enhance its services and boost profits. The struggling low-cost carrier has searched for new revenue streams as larger airlines introduce their own budget options, increasing competition for those flyers.

In September, JetBlue introduced new features on its mobile app, including more easily accessible gate information and a countdown system to boarding.

Many airlines, including major US carriers such as American, Delta, Southwest and United airlines, already accept payments using PayPal. Venmo, which is owned by PayPal, is a popular payment app in the United States. It is commonly used for peer-to-peer transactions and to settle group expenses.

JetBlue passengers can purchase flights through their Venmo balance or linked bank accounts, debit cards and credit cards, the airline said.

JetBlue has been mired in losses since the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting $260 million in losses in 2022 and an adjusted loss of $151 million in 2023. It lost $173 million in the first nine months of 2024, and its efforts to purchase discount carrier Spirit Airlines were blocked by a federal court a year ago, leaving it struggling to compete with larger US airlines.

Last year, it announced economy passengers would no longer get hot meals aboard transatlantic flights, an attempt to lower costs.

In the fall, JetBlue unveiled a plan to introduce its first-ever airport lounges in JFK and Boston Logan airports. And the carrier announced this month that it will introduce additional routes and flights, including new direct flights to Canada and Honduras.

JetBlue shares (JBLU) rose 6% in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

