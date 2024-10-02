Houston-area communities on Iran's strike attack into Israel: 'We feel it personally'

The chaos spreading across Israel, Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran is thousands of miles away from Houstonians, but the impacts are still felt.

"At the end of the day, any kind of damage is somehow damage to the country and to the nation as well," Iranian American Shahin Nezhard said.

Nezhard moved to Houston nearly 20 years ago, but he intensely follows the evolving landscape of the Iranian regime. After the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Nazhard said he expected Iran to strike. But with Israel's missile defense, he believes this is Hamas' way of forcing Israel to fire missiles in return, impacting the lives of civilians and turning civilian support in Iran to the Iranian regime.

"They expect the Israeli government to come and attack the power plants and refineries so people have to stay days for lack of power, probably long lines for the gas station," Nezhard said.

Renee Wizig-Barrios is the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. Two days before the Jewish High Holiday, when families should be enjoying family, she said they are checking in to make sure people aren't displaced or injured.

"For us as Jews, Israel is our spiritual homeland, but it is also the place that is supposed to be a source of refuge for us. So when Israel is attacked, we feel it personally," Wizig-Barrios said.

The constant images and video of missiles, explosions, and people in distress wear on the community. But she said Jewish people are resilient.

"There is resolve in faith and that we lead on each other and we lean on our community," Wizig-Barrios said.

Both Israelis and Iranians agree that their people deserve to feel safe and no longer live in fear of the next attack.

