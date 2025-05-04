Houthi missile strikes near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, injuring 8, Israel says

According to Israeli police, runways are being checked for debris.

Officials say at least eight people were injured from debris and rocks following the strike.

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis struck near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, briefly grounding flights, halting train service and forcing the closure of access roads covered in debris.

"Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in Israel, several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemen," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. "A fall was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport. The incident is under review."

The incident marks the first time the Israeli Army has claimed it failed to intercept an incoming ballistic missile since the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza in mid-March. The Houthis have fired over two dozen missiles and drones on Israel recently according to the IDF.

According to a spokesperson for Ben Gurion International Airport, flights were grounded for nearly an hour after the Houthi missile struck a grassy area near the main highway leading into the airport at approx 9:30 am local time.

The blast damaged parts of the entrance to Terminal 3. Israeli police said officers and emergency workers are still clearing the closed highway; bulldozers were brought in to remove debris. Several airlines have cancelled their flights to Israel today, including Lufthansa and British Airways.

Trains leading to and from the airport, which were halted initially after the strike are now running again, providing the only way into the airport.

Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency services, said in a statement that eight people had been transported with injuries to two local hospitals. Most of the injuries were sustained from running for cover during the aerial siren.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to respond to the Houthi strike, saying on X, "Whoever harms us will be harmed seven-fold."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his top advisors and the defense officials later today to weigh Israel's response, according to an Israeli official.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.