The "Jackie Robinson of Rodeo" speaks to ABC13 on his most recent honor and bull riding history

Within minutes of meeting Dightman, the 89-year-old told ABC13 he could still take on the 2,000-pound beast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a quiet morning at Bruno's Triangle 7 Rodeo Arena in North East Houston, but that all changed when the 89-year-old retired bull rider, Myrtis Dightman, walked into the indoor hall.

Dightman is a legend in the professional rodeo world.

He was the first Black cowboy to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo and is known worldwide as the "Jackie Robinson of Rodeo."

Within minutes of meeting our ABC-13 crew, it didn't take long for the crew to realize that even at almost 90 years old, bullriding is still on Dightman's mind. He jokingly mentioned that he was ready to ride bulls again and even questioned if the nearly 2,000-pound beasts were still ready for him.

Dightman started riding bulls at around 22 years old.

"I really wanted to do something not too many more blacks were doing," he said. "I saw how the guy pulled a rope and things, and I said to myself, 'I can do that.'

Myrtis Dightman lives in Houston now, but he grew up in Crocket, Texas, during segregation. His parents were concerned about him traveling and competing then.

"My mother didn't want me to ride bulls because they figured the white folks aren't going to let you, and they're going to get you in trouble and all that, you know," Dightman said.

"I said, well hey, you don't know until you try, and once I tried, white folks helped me out."

He said he received lots of help from white people as he traveled to compete.

"A lot of them helped me do it," he said. "A lot of places I couldn't go because I didn't have transportation to get where the rodeo was, so they'd take me."

He admits that he did endure some racism, but it never kept him off the bull. For 40 years, Myrtis Dightman traveled the world competing.

"Canada, New York, I've been everywhere riding bulls," he said.

In 1964, Dightman was the first Black cowboy to qualify for the most prestigious rodeo competition, the National Finals Rodeo.

He retired in 1989, but just when Myrtis Dightman thought he'd taken his last ride in an arena, Beyonce called.

In videos from Beyonce's 2024 Christmas Day half-time show, Dightman can be seen riding shotgun in a white Cadillac-his ride just one car ahead of Beyonce's white Cadillac. The superstar honored legendary Black cowboys and cowgirls at NRG Stadium.

"She (Beyonce) didn't want to ride no bull, she wanted to ride in a Cadillac," he said, jokingly.

Myrtis Dightman often reflects on his life and career.

"You know, I had a great life," he said. I'm just another guy, and I ain't no better than nobody."

When it comes to his legacy, he told ABC13 that he just wants people to remember him as "just a bull rider".

