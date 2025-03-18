Fashion chain Forever 21 to close all US locations, including 7 in the Houston area

The company says it struggled to keep up with rising costs and online shopping.

The company says it struggled to keep up with rising costs and online shopping.

The company says it struggled to keep up with rising costs and online shopping.

The company says it struggled to keep up with rising costs and online shopping.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fashion giant Forever 21, known for its stylish clothes at a budget price, has filed for bankruptcy and will close all store locations, including seven across the Houston area.

The Los Angeles-based company, which sells trendy fast fashion and accessories for women, men, and children, announced its bankruptcy in a statement on Sunday, March 16. This is the second time Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy since 2019, when it was sold to Authentic Brands Group, Simon Properties Group, and Brookfield Property.

"While we have evaluated all options to best position the company for the future, we have been unable to find a sustainable path forward, given competition from foreign fast fashion companies," said the parent company's CFO, Brad Sell, in a statement.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: US shoppers increased spending tepidly last month as anxiety over the economy rises