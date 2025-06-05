Off-duty Pct 2 sergeant, featured by ABC13, killed in DWI crash while riding his bike

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables' Office, who patrolled the toll roads for years, often on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, was killed Tuesday morning by a man now charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Sgt. Manuel Edwards, 55, was riding his bike on Gaston Road near Katy when he was hit from behind by a U-Haul truck, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Edwards was flown to the hospital, where he died. The truck's driver, identified as 63-year-old Earlie Gibbs, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid. Authorities said he did not stop immediately.

Edwards worked for Pct. 2 since 2021. Before that, he worked for the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office for 13 years.

"Everyone who knew him loved him," Precinct 2 Constable Jerry Garcia said. "This is a tremendous loss, not only to our department as a co-worker, but as a friend. He was a friend to all of us."

In 2016, Eyewitness News was there when Edwards and his captain visited 2-year-old Michael Aydan at the hospital. Just a week earlier, Michael's frantic mother, Jacquelynn Olmedo, pulled up behind them on the Beltway near Westpark. Michael, who recently had a heart transplant, was turning purple. The officers called for help, and Edwards prayed with her.

Nine years later, Olmedo shared photos of now 11-year-old Michael. She told ABC13 she has thought about Edwards every day with gratitude and is now praying for his family.

"He had such a big impact on his community," Olmedo said. "This could have been avoided."

Edwards leaves behind a wife and three adult children. His daughter is expecting his first grandchild, Garcia said.

"He was an amazing officer, an amazing deputy, but even a greater man," he added.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Gibbs, who has previous drug offenses, according to online records, is being held in jail on bonds totaling $400,000.

