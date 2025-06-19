Investigation underway after deputies involved in shooting along SH-288 in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy police presence was spotted near the Creepy Hollow Haunted House in Brazoria County on Thursday morning.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that involved deputies along the Highway 288 feeder road near Rosharon.

SkyEye was positioned above the busy scene, where multiple law enforcement officers with emergency lights were stationed along the southbound feeder.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.

